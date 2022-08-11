This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)

As of close of business last night, Molecular Data Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.63, up 13.85% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0862 from its previous closing price. On the day, 259027 shares were traded. MKD reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.63M and an Enterprise Value of -40.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKD has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4226.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKD traded 753.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 605.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.72M. Insiders hold about 10.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MKD as of Jul 28, 2022 were 491.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 717.88k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.