This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

As of close of business last night, Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.35, up 20.51% from its previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 308425 shares were traded. OCUP reached its highest trading level at $2.4740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 9,950 led to the insider holds 21,570 shares of the business.

Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares of OCUP for $25,300 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 425,022 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share. On May 19, another insider, Sooch Mina, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,879 and bolstered with 412,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUP now has a Market Capitalization of 36.70M and an Enterprise Value of 17.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCUP is 0.35, which has changed by -50.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCUP has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9653.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCUP traded 112.89K shares on average per day over the past three months and 149.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.72M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 271.11k with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 271.23k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.