Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

The closing price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) was 12.32 for the day, up 12.51% from the previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330515 shares were traded. CMTL reached its highest trading level at $12.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $32 previously.

On June 13, 2022, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when HEDDEN MARIA bought 4,640 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 49,184 led to the insider holds 4,640 shares of the business.

SHAMASH YACOV A bought 1,500 shares of CMTL for $15,945 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 20,935 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, PORCELAIN MICHAEL, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,380 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,038 and bolstered with 148,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTL has reached a high of $27.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.43.

Shares Statistics:

CMTL traded an average of 180.78K shares per day over the past three months and 206.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.94M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 691.68k with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 605.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, CMTL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.4 and $-1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $121.5M. As of the current estimate, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s year-ago sales were $145.81M, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $482.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $482.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $581.7M, down -17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $494.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $517.18M and the low estimate is $481.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.