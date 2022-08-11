Update from Genius Group Limited (GNS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) was 4.73 for the day, up 18.55% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 379139 shares were traded. GNS reached its highest trading level at $5.0999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9431.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 83.59M and an Enterprise Value of 84.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7942.

Shares Statistics:

GNS traded an average of 281.75K shares per day over the past three months and 257.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Shares short for GNS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 31.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 23.92k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.