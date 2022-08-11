Update from iSun Inc. (ISUN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of iSun Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) was 4.21 for the day, up 13.78% from the previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 285271 shares were traded. ISUN reached its highest trading level at $4.2890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISUN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.59M and an Enterprise Value of 56.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ISUN is 0.41, which has changed by -55.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ISUN has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8042.

Shares Statistics:

ISUN traded an average of 106.49K shares per day over the past three months and 172.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.38M. Insiders hold about 18.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ISUN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 458.17k with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 530.52k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.31M, up 160.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.55M and the low estimate is $171M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.