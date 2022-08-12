A correction may be in store for Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Full House Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.54, down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85140 shares were traded. FLL reached its highest trading level at $7.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Fanger Lewis A. bought 16,083 shares for $6.06 per share. The transaction valued at 97,531 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

Fanger Lewis A. bought 12,000 shares of FLL for $77,370 on May 20. The Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer now owns 89,917 shares after completing the transaction at $6.45 per share. On May 13, another insider, Hartmeier Michael A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $6.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,055 and bolstered with 51,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLL has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLL traded 288.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 168.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 935.24k with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $44.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.3M to a low estimate of $43.2M. As of the current estimate, Full House Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.59M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.8M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $-1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.47M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $179.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.16M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $405.38M and the low estimate is $327.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.