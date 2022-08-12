A glimpse at IGM Biosciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed at 24.80 down -3.58% from its previous closing price of $25.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 282680 shares were traded. IGMS reached its highest trading level at $26.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IGM Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on August 26, 2021, with a $100 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Tahir Misbah sold 950 shares for $17.10 per share. The transaction valued at 16,247 led to the insider holds 33,698 shares of the business.

Takimoto Chris H sold 938 shares of IGMS for $16,043 on May 24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 36,864 shares after completing the transaction at $17.10 per share. On May 24, another insider, Gauthier George, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,340 shares for $17.10 each. As a result, the insider received 22,917 and left with 25,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 613.05M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $84.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IGMS has traded an average of 268.76K shares per day and 257.2k over the past ten days. A total of 33.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.17M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.34, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.71% and a Short% of Float of 33.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.14 and a low estimate of $-1.54, while EPS last year was $-1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.53, with high estimates of $-1.17 and low estimates of $-1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.53 and $-6.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.31. EPS for the following year is $-5.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $-3.95 and $-6.84.