A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

After closing at $5.92 in the most recent trading day, Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) closed at 5.99, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108121 shares were traded. WEAV reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WEAV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 26,086 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,383 led to the insider holds 7,032,570 shares of the business.

TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC sold 62,840 shares of WEAV for $275,082 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 7,058,656 shares after completing the transaction at $4.38 per share. On May 10, another insider, TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 265,435 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,164,384 and left with 7,121,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $22.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 300.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.70M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 903.97k with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 579.73k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.61. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.23 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.87M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.67M and the low estimate is $152.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.