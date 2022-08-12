An average trading volume for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $0.60 in the most recent trading day, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) closed at 0.69, up 15.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0990 from its previous closing price. On the day, 498059 shares were traded. ASLN reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6110.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLN has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8820.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 253.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 94.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.98M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.15, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.15 and $-1.43.