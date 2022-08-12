An investigation into KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s technical aspects

The price of KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) closed at 6.18 in the last session, down -4.33% from day before closing price of $6.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 247221 shares were traded. KMPH reached its highest trading level at $6.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on January 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $10 previously.

On March 04, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $12.

On January 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Mickle Travis C bought 10,000 shares for $4.39 per share. The transaction valued at 43,900 led to the insider holds 11,034 shares of the business.

Mickle Travis C bought 3,000 shares of KMPH for $13,096 on May 25. The President & CEO now owns 39,521 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On May 25, another insider, Tierney David S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,780 and bolstered with 5,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPH has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMPH traded on average about 374.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 2.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, KemPharm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.99M, an estimated decrease of -85.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.1M, an increase of 57.80% over than the figure of $-85.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.65M, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.15M and the low estimate is $54.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 142.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.