An overall feel about Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE: SRI) closed at 20.95 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $20.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87158 shares were traded. SRI reached its highest trading level at $21.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stoneridge Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when DeGaynor Jonathan B bought 12,560 shares for $19.37 per share. The transaction valued at 243,287 led to the insider holds 194,705 shares of the business.

Hartman Robert J. Jr. sold 3,880 shares of SRI for $85,670 on Nov 05. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.08 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Borne Laurent, who serves as the Pres. Electronics and CTO of the company, sold 11,080 shares for $24.68 each. As a result, the insider received 273,447 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRI has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRI has traded an average of 95.37K shares per day and 86k over the past ten days. A total of 27.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.08M. Shares short for SRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 546.62k with a Short Ratio of 6.35, compared to 800.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $203.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $204.76M to a low estimate of $201.3M. As of the current estimate, Stoneridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.33M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.39M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $884.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $770.46M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $962.19M and the low estimate is $885.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.