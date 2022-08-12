Are analysts optimistic about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XFOR) stock?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed the day trading at 1.43 up 11.72% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679788 shares were traded. XFOR reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XFOR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 23, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 18, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,613 led to the insider holds 661,806 shares of the business.

Ragan Paula sold 13,448 shares of XFOR for $68,585 on Aug 17. The President and CEO now owns 469,004 shares after completing the transaction at $5.10 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Meisner Derek M, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 8,332 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider received 42,493 and left with 72,730 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1491, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0847.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XFOR traded about 225.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XFOR traded about 312.43k shares per day. A total of 33.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.11M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 590.01k with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 658.69k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.43 and $-2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.05. EPS for the following year is $-1.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-1.76.