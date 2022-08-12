Are Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Fluent Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.71, up 15.54% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 399054 shares were traded. FLNT reached its highest trading level at $1.7969 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Conlin Matthew bought 7,500 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 9,590 led to the insider holds 5,499,216 shares of the business.

Patrick Donald Huntley bought 10,000 shares of FLNT for $13,500 on May 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 340,833 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Conlin Matthew, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,184 and bolstered with 5,691,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNT has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6768.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNT traded 302.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 206.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.87M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 726.51k with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $87.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.05M to a low estimate of $87.2M. As of the current estimate, Fluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.38M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.37M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.25M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $422.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.92M and the low estimate is $409.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.