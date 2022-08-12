As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) offers stability

The closing price of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) was 3.57 for the day, down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477688 shares were traded. SOUN reached its highest trading level at $3.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Ball Eric R. bought 20,000 shares for $4.80 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 580,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 700.24M and an Enterprise Value of 751.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7625, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1282.

Shares Statistics:

SOUN traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 256.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.89M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1.79M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.63 and $-2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.91. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.49 and $-0.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108M and the low estimate is $54.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 206.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.