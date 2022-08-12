Considering Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at 2.89 in the last session, down -2.03% from day before closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215815 shares were traded. EVLO reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 27,397,259 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 39,999,998 led to the insider holds 13,698,630 shares of the business.

McHale Duncan bought 34,246 shares of EVLO for $49,999 on May 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 34,246 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 27, another insider, Darzi Lord Ara, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 342,465 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,999 and bolstered with 342,465 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $12.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4310.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVLO traded on average about 294.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 84.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.02, compared to 5.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.8. EPS for the following year is $-1.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.57 and $-1.6.