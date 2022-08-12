Considering Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $16.63 in the most recent trading day, Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) closed at 17.15, up 3.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83158 shares were traded. IMGO reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Tapper Amy E. sold 750 shares for $17.90 per share. The transaction valued at 13,425 led to the insider holds 119,047 shares of the business.

Eichorn Laura G. sold 1,000 shares of IMGO for $18,000 on Jul 20. The now owns 207,737 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Eichorn Laura G., who serves as the of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider received 172,813 and left with 207,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMGO now has a Market Capitalization of 561.03M and an Enterprise Value of 355.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGO has reached a high of $35.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 157.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.55M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 19.47, compared to 3.15M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.54, while EPS last year was $-8.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.91 and $-2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.07. EPS for the following year is $-2.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.9 and $-3.3.