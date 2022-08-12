GLYC (GlycoMimetics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.85, down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0418 from its previous closing price. On the day, 205659 shares were traded. GLYC reached its highest trading level at $0.9238 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GLYC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On November 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Magnani John L. sold 3,227 shares for $1.09 per share. The transaction valued at 3,517 led to the insider holds 321,033 shares of the business.

Girard Armand sold 2,339 shares of GLYC for $2,550 on Mar 09. The SVP, Chief Business Officer now owns 22,661 shares after completing the transaction at $1.09 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Hahn Brian M., who serves as the SVP Finance, CFO of the company, sold 2,917 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider received 3,180 and left with 36,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLYC now has a Market Capitalization of 46.68M and an Enterprise Value of -12.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 182.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -67.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLYC is 1.85, which has changed by -57.07% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6712, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1090.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GLYC traded 142.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.32M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 535.54k with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 551k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.08 and $-1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16M, down -94.00% from the average estimate.