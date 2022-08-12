How is The9 Limited’s (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) closed at 1.59 in the last session, up 2.58% from day before closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641207 shares were traded. NCTY reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.
Ratios:
We take a closer look at NCTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Roth Capital reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on April 16, 2009, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, NCTY has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5259.
Shares Statistics:
According to the various share statistics, NCTY traded on average about 765.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 505.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.08M. Insiders hold about 45.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NCTY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 542.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 391.55k on Jun 14, 2022.
Earnings Estimates
The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.