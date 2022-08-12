I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in EBET Inc. (EBET).

The price of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) closed at 2.33 in the last session, down -3.72% from day before closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135518 shares were traded. EBET reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EBET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when EBJT Management LLC sold 312,758 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 302,246 led to the insider holds 1,416,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has reached a high of $36.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.9305.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EBET traded on average about 241.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 100.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.60M. Insiders hold about 34.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EBET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 210.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 602.56k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.62, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3 and $-3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3. EPS for the following year is $-2.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.15 and $-2.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.9M and the low estimate is $87.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.