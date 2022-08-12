I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR).

After closing at $2.18 in the most recent trading day, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) closed at 2.17, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98910 shares were traded. REFR reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0451.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REFR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REFR now has a Market Capitalization of 69.00M and an Enterprise Value of 67.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REFR is 0.50, which has changed by 10.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REFR has reached a high of $3.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8653.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 33.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.09M. Insiders hold about 14.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for REFR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 649.62k with a Short Ratio of 19.48, compared to 652.6k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $371k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $530k to a low estimate of $530k. As of the current estimate, Research Frontiers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $279k, an estimated increase of 33.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43M and the low estimate is $2.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.