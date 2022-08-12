In spite of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SPRO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) closed at 0.78 down -8.35% from its previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0710 from its previous closing price. On the day, 429115 shares were traded. SPRO reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $40.

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Aquilo Capital Management, LLC bought 39,727 shares for $5.24 per share. The transaction valued at 207,971 led to the insider holds 5,321,231 shares of the business.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC bought 50,000 shares of SPRO for $439,420 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 5,281,504 shares after completing the transaction at $8.79 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 23,708 shares for $7.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 180,797 and bolstered with 5,231,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8755, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8806.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRO has traded an average of 345.42K shares per day and 268.13k over the past ten days. A total of 32.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.63M. Insiders hold about 16.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 557.82k with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.8 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.54, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.17 and $-3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.79. EPS for the following year is $-1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.18 and $-2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.26M, down -69.50% from the average estimate.