In What Direction Will RadNet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Goes From Here?

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) closed the day trading at 21.97 up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $21.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182652 shares were traded. RDNT reached its highest trading level at $22.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RDNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 15, 2019, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $17.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when HAMES NORMAN R sold 10,000 shares for $20.53 per share. The transaction valued at 205,310 led to the insider holds 280,179 shares of the business.

Gordon Christine Nayoma sold 2,000 shares of RDNT for $41,216 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 12,497 shares after completing the transaction at $20.61 per share. On May 31, another insider, Gordon Christine Nayoma, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 900 shares for $20.47 each. As a result, the insider received 18,424 and left with 14,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RadNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDNT has reached a high of $34.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RDNT traded about 269.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RDNT traded about 245.83k shares per day. A total of 55.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RDNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.82, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.