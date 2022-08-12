Invest in KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $8.85 in the most recent trading day, KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) closed at 9.14, up 3.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71314 shares were traded. KVHI reached its highest trading level at $9.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KVHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 03, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Baker Jennifer Louise sold 237 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,933 led to the insider holds 19,778 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD FELISE sold 1,227 shares of KVHI for $10,010 on Aug 04. The SVP General Counsel now owns 66,314 shares after completing the transaction at $8.16 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Balog Robert J, who serves as the CTO of the company, sold 1,839 shares for $8.16 each. As a result, the insider received 15,003 and left with 91,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVHI has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 113.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.75M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KVHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 147.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 624.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $44.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.9M to a low estimate of $43.47M. As of the current estimate, KVH Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.36M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.96M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KVHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.77M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.84M and the low estimate is $192.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.