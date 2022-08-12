Invest in Mogo Inc. (MOGO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) closed at 1.25 in the last session, down -8.42% from day before closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503621 shares were traded. MOGO reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $13 previously.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Speculative Buy on May 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $100.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOGO now has a Market Capitalization of 103.00M and an Enterprise Value of 130.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MOGO is 3.22, which has changed by -79.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MOGO has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5096.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOGO traded on average about 409.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.83M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.88% stake in the company. Shares short for MOGO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1.64M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.36 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.61M to a low estimate of $13.48M. As of the current estimate, Mogo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.94M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.18M, an increase of 27.70% over than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.65M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.87M, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.42M and the low estimate is $64.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.