Is this a Prime Time To acquire LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) stock

The price of LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) closed at 0.48 in the last session, down -2.37% from day before closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 481534 shares were traded. LIQT reached its highest trading level at $0.4988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4527.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIQT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MEEUSEN RICHARD A bought 95,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 52,250 led to the insider holds 220,125 shares of the business.

MEEUSEN RICHARD A bought 97,125 shares of LIQT for $50,505 on May 18. The Director now owns 125,125 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On May 17, another insider, Boswell Peyton, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,000 and bolstered with 563,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIQT now has a Market Capitalization of 21.51M and an Enterprise Value of 35.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIQT is 0.98, which has changed by -90.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIQT has reached a high of $6.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3224.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIQT traded on average about 657.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 305.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.43M. Insiders hold about 17.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LIQT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 902.04k with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 948.08k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.15. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.27M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.4M and the low estimate is $36.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.