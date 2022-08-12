It’s a good day to be an SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) shareholder

In the latest session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) closed at 2.23 up 7.73% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 431810 shares were traded. SPI reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPI has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0531.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPI has traded an average of 273.77K shares per day and 329.99k over the past ten days. A total of 25.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.09M. Insiders hold about 27.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 415.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.17, compared to 511.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.90%.