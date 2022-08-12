It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) stock

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) closed the day trading at 0.98 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0269 from its previous closing price. On the day, 188159 shares were traded. OCX reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OCX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $3.10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC sold 99,386 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 102,635 led to the insider holds 7,427,202 shares of the business.

Yu Li sold 8,128 shares of OCX for $9,266 on May 18. The VP Cntrllr/Prncpl Acctng Offcr now owns 16,872 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,931,707 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,887,850 and bolstered with 8,532,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCX now has a Market Capitalization of 119.21M and an Enterprise Value of 103.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCX is 1.79, which has changed by -78.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCX has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6088.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OCX traded about 483.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCX traded about 226.59k shares per day. A total of 92.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OCX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 2.7M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24M and the low estimate is $17.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.