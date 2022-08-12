Mesoblast Limited (MESO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) was 3.38 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45884 shares were traded. MESO reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3305.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MESO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Chardan Capital Markets Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESO has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9422, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2143.

Shares Statistics:

MESO traded an average of 83.41K shares per day over the past three months and 104.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.04M. Shares short for MESO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 515.63k with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 642.27k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.62. EPS for the following year is $-0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $-0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $2.05M. As of the current estimate, Mesoblast Limited’s year-ago sales were $2M, an estimated increase of 404.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.46M, up 187.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309M and the low estimate is $10.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 435.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.