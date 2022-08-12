TCON (TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) closed at 2.09 in the last session, up 0.97% from day before closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 106089 shares were traded. TCON reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when Opaleye Management Inc. bought 2,254 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 3,877 led to the insider holds 370,000 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 4,500 shares of TCON for $8,325 on Jul 22. The President and CEO now owns 262,518 shares after completing the transaction at $1.85 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 11,826 shares for $1.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,068 and bolstered with 367,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 134.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3539.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCON traded on average about 71.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 49.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.28M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 138.6k with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 129.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.91 and $-2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.41. EPS for the following year is $-1.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.71 and $-1.46.