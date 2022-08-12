The name Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) closed at 3.77 up 1.89% from its previous closing price of $3.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116386 shares were traded. CLLS reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cellectis S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $16.

On November 30, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $20.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLLS now has a Market Capitalization of 158.14M and an Enterprise Value of 122.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLLS is 2.11, which has changed by -69.89% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLLS has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4380.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLLS has traded an average of 141.09K shares per day and 199.27k over the past ten days. A total of 45.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.73M. Shares short for CLLS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 887.34k with a Short Ratio of 6.29, compared to 966.89k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.84, while EPS last year was $-0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.27. EPS for the following year is $-2.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.62 and $-3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $55M to a low estimate of $2.23M. As of the current estimate, Cellectis S.A.’s year-ago sales were $10.83M, an estimated increase of 149.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.54M, a decrease of -22.90% less than the figure of $149.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.07M, down -44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.97M and the low estimate is $10.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.