There are many powerful catalysts in the market: nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) can be one of them

The closing price of nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) was 12.80 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 344571 shares were traded. LASR reached its highest trading level at $13.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LASR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Keeney Scott H sold 1,000 shares for $11.69 per share. The transaction valued at 11,690 led to the insider holds 969,521 shares of the business.

Bareket Ran sold 10,000 shares of LASR for $194,900 on Feb 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 156,824 shares after completing the transaction at $19.49 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Bareket Ran, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $23.72 each. As a result, the insider received 237,200 and left with 156,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LASR has reached a high of $34.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.75.

Shares Statistics:

LASR traded an average of 273.57K shares per day over the past three months and 282.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LASR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $62.62M. As of the current estimate, nLIGHT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.11M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.43M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of $-8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LASR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $290.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.15M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.94M and the low estimate is $300M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.