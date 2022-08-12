There Is Still Room For Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) was 3.49 for the day, down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $3.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136808 shares were traded. BNR reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNR has reached a high of $22.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6930.

Shares Statistics:

BNR traded an average of 839.56K shares per day over the past three months and 256.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 5.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 909.68k with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 382.28k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.42 and $-1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.84. EPS for the following year is $-0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-1.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.4M to a low estimate of $22.4M. As of the current estimate, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s year-ago sales were $19.75M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.87M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.37M and the low estimate is $116.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.