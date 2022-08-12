There Is Still Room For Team Inc. (TISI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) closed the day trading at 1.00 up 9.78% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0890 from its previous closing price. On the day, 410467 shares were traded. TISI reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TISI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Davis Jeffery Gerald bought 2,500 shares for $1.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,649 led to the insider holds 108,490 shares of the business.

Davis Jeffery Gerald bought 2,500 shares of TISI for $3,449 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 105,990 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Davis Jeffery Gerald, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,934 and bolstered with 103,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TISI now has a Market Capitalization of 39.24M and an Enterprise Value of 503.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TISI is 2.26, which has changed by -78.63% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TISI has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2573.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TISI traded about 446.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TISI traded about 255.54k shares per day. A total of 37.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TISI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 527.52k with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1.52M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $223.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.3M to a low estimate of $243.9M. As of the current estimate, Team Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.3M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.4M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TISI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $874.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.54M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.