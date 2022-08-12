There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX).

In the latest session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) closed at 0.61 up 36.44% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1640 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1273446 shares were traded. NYMX reached its highest trading level at $0.6592 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4480.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Robinson James George bought 1,151,515 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,900,000 led to the insider holds 4,702,065 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMX has reached a high of $2.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1643.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYMX has traded an average of 460.67K shares per day and 131.8k over the past ten days. A total of 86.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.52M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.