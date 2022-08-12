There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) closed the day trading at 3.49 down -0.29% from the previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 148497 shares were traded. POLA reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Albrecht Keith sold 4,633 shares for $4.75 per share. The transaction valued at 22,007 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Albrecht Keith sold 16,381 shares of POLA for $75,789 on Dec 03. The Director now owns 4,633 shares after completing the transaction at $4.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POLA has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0184, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5185.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POLA traded about 95.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POLA traded about 115.42k shares per day. A total of 12.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.16M. Insiders hold about 43.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for POLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 906.44k with a Short Ratio of 9.14, compared to 986.33k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Polar Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.54M, an estimated increase of 81.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.03M, up 87.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.