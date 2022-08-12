This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aptorum Group Limited (APM)

As of close of business last night, Aptorum Group Limited’s stock clocked out at 1.57, down -3.68% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 230828 shares were traded. APM reached its highest trading level at $1.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APM now has a Market Capitalization of 54.98M and an Enterprise Value of 46.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APM is 0.06, which has changed by -38.19% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.84% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APM has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3597, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5601.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APM traded 114.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 126.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.12M. Insiders hold about 31.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 132.16k with a Short Ratio of 1.15, compared to 127.66k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $912k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535k, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2M and the low estimate is $1.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.