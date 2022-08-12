Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP)

The closing price of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) was 0.41 for the day, up 5.13% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131579 shares were traded. KRBP reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Chiriva Internati Maurizio bought 2,800 shares for $3.70 per share. The transaction valued at 10,357 led to the insider holds 1,378,072 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4045, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0761.

Shares Statistics:

KRBP traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 108.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.68M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 519.9k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.45, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.72. EPS for the following year is $-1.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.85 and $-1.85.