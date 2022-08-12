VERA (Vera Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed at 19.35 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $19.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53204 shares were traded. VERA reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On May 02, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On April 19, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on April 19, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Curley Joanne sold 988 shares for $16.81 per share. The transaction valued at 16,608 led to the insider holds 17,285 shares of the business.

Curley Joanne sold 11,444 shares of VERA for $183,271 on Jul 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 18,273 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Curley Joanne, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 9,104 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 137,864 and left with 18,273 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $37.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERA has traded an average of 85.45K shares per day and 59.46k over the past ten days. A total of 24.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.49, compared to 734.45k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.78, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.81, with high estimates of $-0.68 and low estimates of $-0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.73 and $-3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.07. EPS for the following year is $-3.68, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.99 and $-5.06.