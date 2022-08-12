Wallbox N.V. (WBX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) closed the day trading at 9.44 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $9.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 276508 shares were traded. WBX reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WBX, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On May 25, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on May 25, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WBX traded about 253.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WBX traded about 257.02k shares per day. Insiders hold about 74.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.16% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 890.66k with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1.12M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $194.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.47M, up 124.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $455.49M and the low estimate is $344.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.