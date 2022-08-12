What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Joint Corp. (JYNT) stock

As of close of business last night, The Joint Corp.’s stock clocked out at 21.85, down -1.35% from its previous closing price of $22.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193296 shares were traded. JYNT reached its highest trading level at $22.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JYNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Bandera Partners LLC bought 38,132 shares for $13.71 per share. The transaction valued at 522,862 led to the insider holds 2,150,000 shares of the business.

Bandera Partners LLC bought 6,593 shares of JYNT for $91,407 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 2,111,868 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On May 25, another insider, Bandera Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200 shares for $14.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,996 and bolstered with 2,105,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 58.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JYNT has reached a high of $111.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JYNT traded 226.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 187.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JYNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.28%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $23.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $21.9M. As of the current estimate, The Joint Corp.’s year-ago sales were $20.22M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.72M, an increase of 22.50% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JYNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.19M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.23M and the low estimate is $114.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.