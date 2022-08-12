Which analyst expects PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, PowerFleet Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.14, down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39469 shares were traded. PWFL reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PWFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 04, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.25 to $4.75.

On March 30, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Frumberg Charles sold 27,699 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 62,442 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Frumberg Charles sold 11,716 shares of PWFL for $26,186 on May 16. The Director now owns 27,699 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Towe Steven Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 31,754 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,025 and bolstered with 231,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWFL has reached a high of $7.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7381.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PWFL traded 55.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 43.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.41M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PWFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 283.28k with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 332.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.42. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $34.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.76M to a low estimate of $33.97M. As of the current estimate, PowerFleet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.55M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.52M, an increase of 18.00% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.06M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.21M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.7M and the low estimate is $145.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.