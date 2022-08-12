World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) closed the day trading at 136.92 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $139.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122998 shares were traded. WRLD reached its highest trading level at $146.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WRLD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $112 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Umstetter Luke J. sold 250 shares for $193.69 per share. The transaction valued at 48,422 led to the insider holds 20,224 shares of the business.

Umstetter Luke J. sold 250 shares of WRLD for $60,002 on Jan 03. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 20,474 shares after completing the transaction at $240.01 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Whitaker Darrell E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $240.01 each. As a result, the insider received 600,025 and left with 6,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRLD has reached a high of $265.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WRLD traded about 55.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WRLD traded about 79.46k shares per day. A total of 5.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WRLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 854.96k with a Short Ratio of 15.73, compared to 854.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.61% and a Short% of Float of 51.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $-1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 3 analysts recommending between $15.65 and $7.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.39M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $726.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $808.1M and the low estimate is $624.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.