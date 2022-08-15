A glimpse at Aqua Metals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed at 1.05 up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 400600 shares were traded. AQMS reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Euro Pacific Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when Taecker Benjamin S. sold 49,556 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 38,158 led to the insider holds 365,091 shares of the business.

Cotton Stephen sold 283,758 shares of AQMS for $218,494 on Jul 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,787,217 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Taecker Benjamin S., who serves as the Chief Eng and Opr Officer of the company, sold 13,431 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 18,938 and left with 414,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQMS now has a Market Capitalization of 80.80M and an Enterprise Value of 75.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 384.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 424.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQMS is 1.43, which has changed by -51.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8917, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1638.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AQMS has traded an average of 312.78K shares per day and 278.76k over the past ten days. A total of 75.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.13M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 14.66, compared to 4.94M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $173k, down -30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7M and the low estimate is $3.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4,291.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.