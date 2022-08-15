ALXO (ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.52, up 11.86% from its previous closing price of $12.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141501 shares were traded. ALXO reached its highest trading level at $14.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $65 previously.

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Lettmann Jason sold 325,377 shares for $27.36 per share. The transaction valued at 8,901,804 led to the insider holds 285,956 shares of the business.

LSV Associates, LLC sold 48,390 shares of ALXO for $1,287,431 on Dec 13. The 10% Owner now owns 285,956 shares after completing the transaction at $26.61 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Lettmann Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,274 shares for $31.31 each. As a result, the insider received 822,719 and left with 291,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALXO now has a Market Capitalization of 521.15M and an Enterprise Value of 208.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $81.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALXO traded 440.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 251.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.62M. Insiders hold about 13.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALXO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 9.25, compared to 4.05M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.63 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.81, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.4 and $-3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.92. EPS for the following year is $-3.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $-2.48 and $-3.93.