An average trading volume for Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $1.86 in the most recent trading day, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) closed at 2.05, up 10.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 340611 shares were traded. SNCE reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $15.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4844, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4732.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 846.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.28M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 707.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.65 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.16M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.