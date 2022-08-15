Analysis of Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE:HLIO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) was 69.92 for the day, up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $66.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 171144 shares were traded. HLIO reached its highest trading level at $70.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 31, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On March 22, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $95.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Nealis Melanie M sold 5,000 shares for $108.92 per share. The transaction valued at 544,575 led to the insider holds 2,975 shares of the business.

BERTONECHE MARC sold 5,000 shares of HLIO for $535,295 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 18,949 shares after completing the transaction at $107.06 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Fulton Tricia L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 157,500 and left with 42,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helios’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLIO has reached a high of $114.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.26.

Shares Statistics:

HLIO traded an average of 117.48K shares per day over the past three months and 131.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.00M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 508.18k with a Short Ratio of 4.72, compared to 528.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, HLIO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 10.40% for HLIO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $946.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $927.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $940.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $869.18M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $960.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $884.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.