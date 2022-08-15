Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) closed the day trading at 1.34 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 260228 shares were traded. APLT reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $44 previously.

On August 27, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE bought 3,500,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,500,000 led to the insider holds 4,555,077 shares of the business.

Mahadevan Chids sold 905 shares of APLT for $1,493 on May 16. The now owns 9,800 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Perfetti Riccardo, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 59,100 and bolstered with 160,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLT now has a Market Capitalization of 32.53M and an Enterprise Value of -21.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $19.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2177.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLT traded about 420.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLT traded about 239.9k shares per day. A total of 26.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 322.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 2.52M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.9, while EPS last year was $-0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.64, with high estimates of $-0.41 and low estimates of $-0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.26 and $-3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.72. EPS for the following year is $-2.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.51 and $-3.09.