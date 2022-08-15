As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Iris Energy Limited (IREN) offers stability

The closing price of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) was 5.95 for the day, down -4.34% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633332 shares were traded. IREN reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IREN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $22 previously.

On February 18, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On January 05, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2022, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 319.64M and an Enterprise Value of 251.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

IREN traded an average of 328.37K shares per day over the past three months and 271.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.78M. Insiders hold about 18.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 288.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 256.41k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.13M and the low estimate is $57.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down 0.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.