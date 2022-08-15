Considering EVI Industries Inc. (EVI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $12.08 in the most recent trading day, EVI Industries Inc. (AMEX: EVI) closed at 14.08, up 16.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114602 shares were traded. EVI reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Lucas Hal M sold 1,375 shares for $33.06 per share. The transaction valued at 45,460 led to the insider holds 3,769 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVI now has a Market Capitalization of 135.80M and an Enterprise Value of 162.35M. As of this moment, EVI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVI is 0.80, which has changed by -43.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVI has reached a high of $38.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 49.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 84.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.34M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 181.72k with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 301.88k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.