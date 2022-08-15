Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $65.46 in the most recent trading day, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) closed at 67.81, up 3.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217122 shares were traded. GSHD reached its highest trading level at $68.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSHD by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $154.

On September 09, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $170.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 09, 2021, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants sold 34,530 shares for $60.86 per share. The transaction valued at 2,101,662 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants sold 40,830 shares of GSHD for $2,352,702 on Aug 09. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, sold 52,786 shares for $59.32 each. As a result, the insider received 3,131,411 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 633.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $181.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 320.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 329.62k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.39M. Shares short for GSHD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.61, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $54.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.13M to a low estimate of $52.78M. As of the current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $39.82M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.78M, an increase of 31.20% less than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.31M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281M and the low estimate is $246.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.